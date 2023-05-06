Search icon
The Kerala Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma film beats Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, opens at Rs 8 crore

The ongoing controversies surrounding The Kerala Story have helped the Adah Sharma-starrer to take a solid start of over Rs 8 crore at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

The Kerala Story/File photo

Headlined by Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story has been mired in controversies since its trailer release as the political drama tells the story of three girls from Kerala who are brainwashed and forced to join the terrorist organisation ISIS. The film also depicts religious conversion and the disputed topic of love jihad.

Though The Kerala Story has faced several protests in Kerala and from the opposition parties, the Supreme Court refused to grant a stay on its release, and the film hit theaters on May 5. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the Adah Sharma-starrer has generated enough curiousity among the audiences to take a strong start of over Rs 8 crore at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles and shared the opening day figures as he wrote, "#TheKeralaStory hits the ball out of the stadium. Takes a SMASHING START. Evening + night shows witness solid occupancy. The Day 1 numbers are an EYE-OPENER for the entire industry. TERRIFIC weekend assured. Fri ₹ 8.03 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice".

The Kerala Story has defeated the Hollywood release this week, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 on its opening day. The James Gunn-directed film has earned Rs 7.30 crore at the Indian box office and would not go past Rs 8 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com 

Apart from Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta in key roles. The Sudipto Sen directorial has been bankrolled by producer and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.

READ | Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now

