The Kerala Story Twitter review: Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen's controversial film divides moviegoers

Directed by Sudipto Sen and headlined by Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story has become one of the most talked about movies in the recent past due to the ongoing controversies that it has generated. The film, which claims to be based on true events, tells the story of three girls from Kerala who are brainwashed and converted to Islam by ISIS.

The makers have claimed that around 32,000 women from Kerala have been forced to join the terrorist organisation in the last few years. This has invited strong opposite opposition from the Kerala government as well as political parties like the Congress and CPM, all of whom have accused the film of being a propaganda piece.

After the Supreme Court refused to grant a stay on the release saying that the CBFC has passed the film, The Kerala Story has finally hit the theatres today, i.e. May 5. The controversial film has even divided moviegoers, who shared their opinions on the micro-blogging platform Twitter after watching The Kerala Story on its first day of theatrical release.

A user tweeted, "Just watched #TheKeralaStory #FabulousActing by all the actors, especially all the roommates in the Kasaragod hostel. Some good dialogues too. ”Purey Kerala ko time bomb pe bitha kar rakha hai. Khatam ho jayega #GodsOwnCountry.” An oblique reference to Zakir Naik too. #MustWatch"

Another tweet read, "This country has been reduced to nothing but religious politics, hate-mongering and propaganda, civil war is bound to happen at this point, how did even censor board approve of such a film well knowing the intentions of makers. Cheap screenplay, bad acting, and storytelling. #TheKeralaStoryReview."

Apart from Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, Pranay Pachuri, and Chandra Shekhar Dutta in key roles. The Sudipto Sen directorial has been bankrolled by producer and director Vipul Amrutlal Shah under his banner Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd.



