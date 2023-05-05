Search icon
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now

Here's everything you need to know about Adah Sharma, who plays the leading role in the controversial film The Kerala Story.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 05, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

The Kerala Story has kicked up controversy in the nation since its trailer release as the Sudipto Sen directorial is based on the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into the terrorist outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film has faced opposition from the Kerala government as well as political parties like the Congress and CPM, all of whom have accused the film of being a propaganda piece and aiming to ‘create communal divide’.

The film follows the lives of three girls from Kerala, who are forced to convert to Islam and join ISIS. Here's everything you need to know about Adah Sharma, who plays one of those three girls and is the protagonist of The Kerala Story. The film releases in cinemas today, i.e. May 5. (All images: Adah Sharma/Instagram)

1. Adah Sharma's family

Born in Mumbai, Adah Sharma's father SL Sharma, hailing from Tamil Nadu, was a captain in the Indian Merchant Navy, and her mother Sheila Sharma hails from Kerala and is a classical dancer.

2. Adah Sharma's education

Adah Sharma quit her studies after school to take up dance and movies. She completed her graduation in Kathak and has also learnt other dance forms such as salsa, jazz, and ballet.

3. Adah Sharma's films and net worth

Adah Sharma made her debut in the 2008 horror film 1920 and has starred in Hasee Toh Phasee, S/O Satyamurthy, Kshanam, and Commando 3 among others. Her reported net worth is over Rs 10 crore.

4. Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma plays Shalini Unnikrishnan, a Hindu woman in Kerala who is forced to convert to Islam, take the name Fatima after her marriage to a Muslim man, and join the terrorist organisation ISIS.

5. Adah Sharma defends Sudipto Sen film

Amid the ongoing controversy, Adah took to Twitter and asked everyone protesting against The Kerala Story, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, to first watch the film and then form their opinions.

