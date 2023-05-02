The Kerala Story beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Prabhas’ Adipurush to top list of most-anticipated Indian films

Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story

If you ask a layman which is the most-anticipated and most-awaited Indian film right now, chances are you wuld hear titles like Jawan, Adipurush, or even Jailer. But there are very few who would fathom that a small film with no stars and a Rs 30 crore budget could pip these giants. However, that is exactly what has happened as The Kerala Story has climed to the top of IMDB’s list of moswt-awaited Indian titled, beating several big shots.

The film has been in the news of late due to opposition from the Kerala government as well as political parties like the Congress and CPM, all of whom have accused the film of being a propaganda piece and aiming to ‘create communcal divide’. There have been cases filed against the film in various courts too. All this has generated some good buzz for the film.

On May 1, IMDB’s real-time popularity index of upcoming Indian titles had The Kerala Story on top with 34.5% of all page views. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was a distant second with 22.4% of votes, followed by Prabhas-starrer Adipurush with 15.1% of the votes. The upcoming Disney+ Hotstar web series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo was next in the list with 5.5% votes.

The buzz shows that the controversies around the film have been able to push it in the limelight quite firmly. The Kerala Story, which claims to be based on true incidents, tells the story of Indian women being forced to convert to Islam by ISIS. The controversy lies in the film’s claim that 32,000 Indian women have been converted by the terror group in the last few years. Many have called out this figure, saying there is no evidential basis for it.

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, alongside Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachuri and Chandra Shekhar Dutta. Produced Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and directed by Sudipto Sen, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the May 5.