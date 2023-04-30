What is the political war surrounding new movie 'The Kerala Story'? Why Congress is demanding ban of film

Poster of the movie The Kerala Story (Photo - Youtube)

Just a few days after the release of its first trailer, the upcoming movie The Kerala Story has kicked up a political storm in the country, with the Congress party demanding a ban on the movie and urging that it is not screened upon its release on May 5, 2023.

The trailer of The Kerala Story was released on social media on April 26, after which the Congress party said that the Centre should ban the screening of the movie in the country since the trailer was “full of lies and painted the Muslim community in a bad light.”

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Kerala VD Satheesan said, “The film is a bundle of lies. It says 32,000 women were converted and sent to Islamic State-held areas. Its trailer gave enough hints of its content. It is intended to defame the state and community and Sangh Parivar outfits are behind this.”

The trailer of The Kerala Story was released and triggered protests in many parts of the state, being called a medium to insult the state. It is also being called a propaganda film, and the backlash is similar to that faced by Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files.

Why is The Kerala Story sparking controversy?

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the movie The Kerala Story is being marketed as “based on true events” and revolves around the story of 32,000 women who reportedly belonged to Hindu and Christian communities, but converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Kerala.

The events in the film show that four women from Kerala converted to Islam and traveled to Afghanistan with their husbands to join ISIS between 2016 and 2018. Meanwhile, the facts portrayed in the movie are yet to be verified.

Further, the movie features dialogues against Hindu deities spoken by Muslim characters and touches on the issue of ‘love jihad’ and the hijab debate in the country. Several scenes from the movie trailer are sparking controversy, including one where a Muslim priest can be heard telling youngsters to “trap Hindu women by impregnating them”.

The Congress party as well as other outfits feel that the contents of the movie The Kerala Story are misrepresenting facts and defaming Kerala as a state. The INC also said that the representation of the Muslim community in the movie is likely to spread hate.

