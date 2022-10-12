Thank God: Rakul Preet Singh reacts to reports of Ajay Devgn starrer hurting religious sentiments | Exclusive

Thank God

The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God was targeted by a certain section of netizens and the general audience. According to them, the film has hurt their religious sentiments. Indra Kumar's directorial revolves around the theme of good deeds vs bad deeds. Ajay plays the role of mighty Chitragupt, who decides the fate of Aayan (Sidharth) on the basis of actions and decisions the latter took in his lifetime.

Soon after the trailer, a few netizens voiced against the film and called for a boycott. A case was filed against the film in Uttar Pradesh for hurting the feelings of the Kayastha community. Even Madhya Pradesh education minister Vishvas Sarang asked for a ban on the film. Recently, DNA got in touch with Rakul, and in the film, she's playing an integral role of Ruhi. When we asked Rakul if she thinks that the people have judged the film too soon, the Doctor G star stated, "I absolutely feel so, I feel ki phele aap film dekhiye. If you find anything objectionable, then you should voice it. We don't want to hurt anyone's feelings. If a certain section of the audience feels offended, then it should be considered. But if it is not (hurting sentiments) then let's not talk about it so early."

Singh further added that Thank God will actually make them understand the message of the Almighty. "Trust me, jab log yeh film dekhenge, toh they will understand God ka message aur aache se samjhege. That's the beauty of the film." Rakul even stated, "In the age of social media, everybody has an opinion, and we should actually not ask these questions, because we validate those opinions. The audiences are the biggest critic, let them watch, and decide."