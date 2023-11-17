Tariq Vasudeva talks about playing Kedia in Aarya, calls it a difficult character | Exclusive

Tariq Vasudeva spoke about playing Kedia in Aarya and called it a difficult character. He recalled his school days and revealed what kind of student he was.

Bollywood actor Tariq Vasudeva, who recently appeared in Aarya 3, is one of the most talented actors that we know. He has been entertaining us with his performances in films like Talaash, Band Bajaa Baaraat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Lolly LLB.

Recently, he interacted with DNA and talked about his journey. Tariq also spoke about playing Kedia in Aarya and called it a difficult character. He also recalled his school days and revealed what kind of student he was. On being asked about the moment when you got to know that you would be playing an important role in Aarya, Tariq replied, “I was completely excited, it was a mix of excitement and nervousness because it was a very difficult role to play as well. The character has a lot of layers to it, a lot of intensity, and a lot of complications just in terms of dealing with the danger around him while trying to help Aarya and staying loyal to her. Even though I got kidnapped and tortured. So it very very difficult character. But I was really excited when I got the call and I started working on it immediately.”

While talking about his childhood, recalling school days, the actor said, “I was definitely involved in extra-curricular activities. I was never good at science and maths but I was good at history. I was good at theatres, I did a lot of plays. Those were my areas of interest. I like music also, I like to play piano.”

On being asked about the biggest learning over these years of working in the industry, Tariq replied, “biggest learning is that you will never stop learning.” He jokingly added, “I know it sounds like that you can put them in some quote book but the point is that I actually mean that, you can never stop learning. As an actor, you are constantly observing people. You are open to meet different kinds of people so as an actor I always try to keep my eye on observations, on behaviour and of course the challenges that people are facing. So I really look out for the solutions ‘solutions to the problems we are facing. So you can never stop learning, that’s the one thing I learned.”