Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to constant focus on personal life, relationship with Vijay Varma: 'I have never...' | Exclusive

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are the latest B-town couple as the two have accepted their relationship implicitly and talked about each other in their recent media conversations. Their relationship rumours began after they were spotted together multiple times this year in public places, and since then, there has been round-the-clock scrutiny of their personal lives.

Last month, when Vijay Varma was asked about this continuous focus on his personal life and whether it irks him, the Dahaad actor told DNA, "This is very new for me. I have never faced anything like this. I have always been known for my work. So, I have found my way to deal with it and that is by ignoring it. That is why I don’t talk about it."

And earlier this month, Tamanaah Bhatia confirmed that she is dating Vijay Varma in an interview. Now, while promoting her latest Prime Video show Jee Karda, we asked the Baahubali actress how has she been dealing with the constant attention on her personal life and she told DNA, "It's very new for me. I had a fairly long career and I have never really had this before so yeah, it's nice."

The two actors will be seen together for the first time in the upcoming anthology film Lust Stories 2, the second installment of the 2018 film of the same name. The film, featuring the love birds, has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani, Jhankaar Beats, and Badla fame.

Kajol, Angad Bedi, Amruta Subhash, Tillotama Shome, Mrunal Thakur, Kumud Mishra, and Neena Gupta are the other cast members in the other three films directed by R Balki, Amit Sharma, and Konkona Sen Sharma. Lust Stories 2 will premiere on June 29 on Netflix.



