Hussain Dalal reveals what was tougher, writing or acting in Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Jee Karda | Exclusive

Hussain Dalal/Instagram

The recently released show Jee Karda explores seven friends exploring their relationships, love, heartbreak, and secrets in their journey from their school to adulthood. These seven characters are played by Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, Hussain Dalal, Anya Singh, Samvedna Suwalka, and Sayan Banerjee.

Hussain Dalal has also co-written the show, directed by Arunima Sharma, with his brother Abbas Dalal. Talking to DNA in a freewheeling conversation, he talked about what was more difficult for him, writing Jee Karda or acting in it.

Hussain said, "Arunima, Abbas, and I created this show. Writing or acting, both are difficult. I prefer writing because writing happens when I want it to happen and shooting happens when other people want it to happen. On a personal selfish level, I only like to write and act in my mind, and if I could shoot from 4 pm to 4 am. Of course, it's tough to wake up in the morning, but both are tough creatively."

The writer-actor, who has worked on multiple movies and shows like Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Shehzada, A Gentleman, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Farzi among others, added, "It's very difficult to love yourself as an actor but try to write a more honest story. Because I am in it, I was making sure and Abbas, Arunima, and I were trying to be aware of the fact that just because the writer is writing and acting in the show, it doesn't happen that writer has taken too much footage and he is trapping everyone in it."

"The point is that you have to be aware and kind in equal measure because this is the perfect place for megalomania, madness, ego, and delusion. But the real thing is power doesn't corrupt, it drives you nuts so we had to be very careful that we do not exercise our power as creators in any wrong way", Hussain concluded.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, the eight-episodic romantic drama series Jee Karda is streaming on Prime Video.



