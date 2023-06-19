Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar open up on their intimate scenes in Jee Karda: 'These are not to titillate' | Exclusive

Tamannaah Bhatia-Suhail Nayyar/Prime Video Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia and Suhail Nayyar have been paired up opposite each other in the recent web series Jee Karda, who decide to turn their friendship into marriage leading to a lot of complexities and repercussions in their lives. They are joined by their five school friends, played by Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka, in their fascinating journey.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Tamannaah and Suhail talked about filming intimate scenes between them. The two actors thanked their director Arunima Sharma for her constant guidance during the shoot.

Firstly, crediting the director Arunima for creating "believable and real" scenes, Tamannaah added, "These scenes are very instrumental in order to tell the journies of these people. So, in no capacity, these are there to titillate or grab eyeballs. Especially, when you show a relationship drama, this is such an important aspect of it because it is the truth. Whether people like it or not, this is how it is. Suhail was someone who really made me feel comfortable. There was really no resistance from Suhail or me to kind of get into Lavanya and Rishabh (their characters). I think we both understood that these people know each other in a way that maybe in their lives, nobody else would know them so deeply so the physicality of us even in a non-intimate scene was as if we were like one unit. We had an intimacy coordinator on set but Arunima made it very easy and comfortable for both of us with her instructions."

Suhail, who made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab in 2016, said, "For me, the first intimate scene that comes, that was our first day on set and I was really nervous. Tamannaah made me feel so comfortable, I was like, 'Oh my God!, how I am gonna do this', and she told me 'I am really nervous' and I was like 'You are nervous'. Then, we just started going with the flow, and our workshop really helped us. We needed to show a relationship that was more than a decade long, so this is beyond attraction. You are so in tune with the other person's body, that's why we have included a lot of shoulder kisses, forehead kisses, and random kisses at random moments while talking, some nose biting, and stuff like that, and we were one unit, as Tamannah said. Total credit goes to Arunima and her."

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, the eight-episodic series Jee Karda is streaming on Prime Video.



