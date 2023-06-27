Taimur-Jeh wearing Lionel Messi jerseys in family photo with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan win hearts

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan-Taimur-Jeh

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Tuesday, shared a new picture from her summer family vacation. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the picture and captioned it, "We like our breakfasts to be CoLoUrFuL. Summer of 2023."

In the picture, Bebo could be seen with her husband Saif Ali Khan and both the kids Taimur and Jeh, enjoying breakfast at a luxurious restaurant. However, what caughter everyone's attention was Taimur and Jeh wearing Lionel Messi jersey.

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Happy family," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Jeh looks mischievous... I bet he is quite a handful. such a lovely picture!" "beautiful family," a fan wrote. Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garners likes and shares in large numbers from netizens. The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's "The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'. He will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, The makers of Om Raut’s film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have found themselves in the middle of controversies after the film was released. They have been criticised for various reasons including the dialogues, VFX, facts and the cast.

Now, while speaking to a media portal, actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari reacted to the controversies and praised dialogue writer Muntashir’s decision to revise the dialogues. As per Free Press Journal, the politician said, “I haven’t seen the movie, but I heard that some dialogues are inappropriate. Manoj Muntashir, who has written them, has already announced changing those lines from the film and I truly respect his choice. People are also saying that there are several other things in Adipurush that aren't dignified. Our Lord Ram is superior. Hence, people in the film industry must be careful so that their efforts don't go to waste.” (With inputs from ANI)