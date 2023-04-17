Taapsee Pannu flaunts her abs in the new viral video, fans say 'totally fab'

Credit: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is one of the most talented actresses in the country, has a huge fan following across the world. She has won millions of hearts with her acting skills in films like Pink, Thappad and Haseen Dillruba.

The actress is an avid social media user and often shares her photos and videos on Instagram. On Monday, Taapsee shared a video in which she can be seen flaunting different outfits. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the actress’ abs. She looks so fit and beautiful in the clip. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Sometimes you got to be beauty and a beast-- Nicki Minaj.” In no time, the clip went viral and netizens started reacting to it.

One of them wrote, “Damn !! Those Abs.” The second one said, “Those abs,” the third one commented, “Totally fab.” The fourth one said, “smoking abs.” another person commented, “look at those abs.”

Earlier, the actress made headlines when a video went viral online showing actor Taapsee Pannu agitated after a paparazzo commented on her released film Dobaaraa and told her that the movie failed to impress and was at the receiving end of negative comments from critics. Taapsee was attending the OTT Play Awards and it was on the red carpet of the event where the actor was seen unhappy with comments about her film. During the media interaction, a visibly unsettled Taapsee told the journalists/paps to do their homework before asking her questions. The incident was captured on camera and now the video has been circulating on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Gauri Khan. Other than this, the actress will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s next directional Afwaah also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles. She has also announced the sequel Phir Aayi Haseena Dilruba which is scheduled to release on October 31, 2023.

