Taapsee Pannu slams reporter at event, says 'chillao mat, phir bolenge actors ko tameez nahi hai'

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

A video going viral online shows actor Taapsee Pannu agitated after a paparazzo commented on her recently released film Dobaaraa and told her that the movie failed to impress and was at the receiving end of negative comments from critics. Taapsee was attending the OTT Play Awards and it was on the red carpet of the event where the actor was seen unhappy with comments about her film. During the media interaction, a visibly unsettled Taapsee told the journalists/paps to do their homework before asking her questions. The incident was captured on camera and now the video has been circulating on the internet.

In the video shared by Hindustan Times on Instagram, when a reporter is heard asking the Pink star about the alleged 'negative campaign' against her latest film Dobaaraa, Taapsee replies saying, "Kaunsi film ke khilaf nahi chalaya gaya. (Which film did not face it)?" When the journalist tried to interrupt, Taapsee is seen asking him to answer her question first. "Pehle aap meri baat ka jawab dijiye, main aapke sawal ka jawab de dungi. Kaunsi film ke saath nahi chalaya gaya?"

The journalist then claimed that even critics ran a negative campaign against the film, to which a surprised Taapsee replied, "Critics logon ne campaign chalaya negative!!" She then adds, "Ek baar thoda sa homework kar lena question pooch lene se pehle (Please do your homework before asking any question)." As the reporter raised his voice to make his voice clearer, the actress went on to say, "Chillao mat chillao mat bhai, phir ye bolenge, actors ko tameez nahi hai. (Don't scream. Then you'll say actors don't have manners).

Several netizens left comments on the post as the video left social media users divided. "Question ka answer nhi hota tb sab ase hi baat ghumate h bss." commented an Instagram user. "Bhot shi jawab diya," wrote another. "Media walle kyu jate hoh jaleel hone maay pucha karo qn bhau maat do ," commented yet another user, while another added, "Arrogance full peak pe hai."

In August, a similar video of Taapsee getting into a heated argument for arriving late at her film's promotional event and not posing for the paps in Mumbai, had gone viral on social media.Taapsee got into an argument after paps complained that she promised to pose for the pictures, but she didn’t. In the video, photographers can be seen calling her while she was going inside. Photographers also said that she arrived late. After this, the actress asked the paps to be respectful towards her. She said, “Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon, aap mere pe kyu chilla rahe ho? Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully." While her team was trying best to calm her down. Taapsee said, "The camera is on me, so only my side can be seen. If it's on you for once then you would have realised how are you talking to me." With folded hands, the actress added, "Aap hi hamesha sahi hote ho, actor hi hamesha galat hota hai."

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, is an official Hindi adaptation of a Spanish thriller film Mirage. The film is based on the concept of time travel. Dobaaraa opened to mixed reviews and its box office collections weren't impressive either.

