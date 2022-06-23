Sushmita Sen's monokini photo from Maldives vacay leaves netizens awestruck

Sushmita Sen has set Instagram on fire with her sizzling looks from her Maldives vacation. Netizens are hailing Sen's timeless beauty.

Sushmita Sen is not only a talented actress, but she is an absolute, evergreen charmer. Be it looks or talent, Sen can give today's generation of actresses a strong competition. After impressing the masses with her comeback series Aryaa, Sushmita is now setting travel goals and giving us strong vacation vibes. The actress is currently chilling in the blues of Maldives, and she shared some moments from her vacation with her admirers.

Sushmita posted a video of her, where she is enjoying the picturesque location from her swimming pool. She translated her experience into words and captioned it, "I want YOU to know…you’re the love of my life. #happyvibes #peace #stillness #lookingforward #yourstruly. I love you guys!! #duggadugga.”

Here's the video

Before that, she posted a macro view of her suite, where the Biwi No 1 actress is enjoying a laidback moment at the end of her pool. Sen looked stunning in a monokini, and it stunned her followers. Sen posted the picture with a caption that says, "bliss #yourstruly #maldives #eaglesview. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga"

Here's the post

Sen has treated her fans with such vacay moments, and they are adoring their favourite actress' timeless beauty. A user wrote, "Sushmita always leaves us awestruck!! So stunning babe!" Another user wrote, "You know what , you are so hot and beautiful . and I also know that you can't see my comment but maybe if you see my comment please reply to my comment bcz you can't expect how big fan I,m your biggest fan." A netizen called her, "Water baby." Another netizen added, "Beautiful as yesterday ..can say everyday." One of the netizens wrote, "That's it's my miss universe." On the work front, Sushmita will next be seen in the third season of Aryaa which is expected to release in 2023.