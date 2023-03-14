Sushmita Sen reveals how 'going to gym' helped her survive her 'very big heart attack'

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen has bounced back after her health scare just days ago. The actress is back working out and even walking the ramp less than two weeks after suffering a heart attack and undergoing surgery for it. In an Instagram Live session recently, Sushmita addressed the heart attack and how keeping an ‘active lifestyle’ helped her beat it.

Sushmita had revealed earlier this month that she suffered a heart attack on February 28 and was admitted to the hospital post it. On Sunday, she went live on Instagram, chatting with her followers about her health and recovery. She said, “I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym and say, see, going to the gym didn’t help her. Not good. It did help me. I survived a very, very big heart attack. It did because I have kept an active lifestyle.”

Days before the live session, Sushmita had shared a picture of herself resuming light workout after getting clearance from her cardiologist. “Cleared by my cardiologist…stretching begins!!! What a feeling,” she had written alongside. Over the weekend, just 10 days after the heart attack, Sushmita returned to work as she walk at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

After she received praise and also some messages to ‘take it easy’, Sushmita addressed her comeback in an Instagram post on Monday. “Thank you all for so much love & appreciation…been reading all your comments & watching all your stories!!! I am always as good as my Team!! A big shoutout to my team & to people who made my walk at #lakmefashionweek2023 magical,” she wrote.

Last week, Sushmita had shared details about her heart attack in an Instagram Live session. Saying that it was a ‘big’ heart attack, the actress said, “I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95% blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart. I am very lucky to be on the other side,” she said. The actress added that after her recovery, she will head off to Rajasthan to resume the shoot of her web series Aarya’s third season.