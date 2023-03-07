Sushmita Sen shares pic as she resumes workout barely a week after heart attack, fans call her 'superwoman'

Sushmita Sen shared this pic on Instagram

On Tuesday, Sushmita Sen stunned her fans as she shared a picture of herself working out barely days after she suffered a heart attack. The actress shared a picture where she was performing a stretch and clarified that she had been cleared by her cardiologist for it. Fans reacted with awe and many praised her for her resilience.

On Tuesday evening, Sushmita shared a picture that had her performing a full stretch. In the caption, she wrote, “#wheeloflife cleared by my cardiologist…stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! #oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe.” The post was made on the occasion of Holi, something the actress noted too. “This is my “Happy Holi” …how was yours? I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she added.

Fans expressed surprise at the actress resuming workout so quickly after what was a life-threatening situation. Many comments called her a superwoman for her act. One fan wrote, “The stretching with props, focusing on gentle chest opening will help a lot too.” Another commented, “Mam you are an inspiration.” Many others wished her a ‘happy recovery’ and wished she would resume work soon as well.

On March 2, Sushmita had shared the news about her heart attack through an Instagram post and revealed that it had taken place two days prior. In the note, the former Miss Universe-turned-actress wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona’. (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’.”

Days later, she revealed in an Instagram Live session that it was a ‘big’ heart attack. “"I survived a very big heart attack. It was very big. 95% blockage in the main artery. It was a phase and it passed. It doesn’t put fear in my heart. I am very lucky to be on the other side,” she said. The actress added that after her recovery, she will head off to Rajasthan to resume the shoot of her web series Aarya’s third season.