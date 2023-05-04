Search icon
Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol to get married next month: Report

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol will get married on the wedding anniversary of Karan's grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol to get married next month: Report
Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to get married to his beloved girlfriend. As per the media reports, Karan got engaged in a private ceremony a few months ago. The wedding is supposed to happen next month.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Gadar 2: The Katha Continues which is going to release on August 11, 2023. The actor recently shared his pictures as Tara Singh on Instagram and fans can’t keep calm seeing the actor’s swagger look.

Earlier, Sunny Deol shared a picture wearing a turban. The actor can be seen posing in front of a mirror in a yellow shirt and passes a slight smile as he poses for the picture. The actor captioned the post as ‘Reflections..’. The actor left his fans in awe with his look and they filled the comment section with praises.

Gadar 2 is a direct sequel to 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. This time Tara Singh(Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son Charanjeet back home. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the movie also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Simrat Kaur in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in Chup: Revenge of The Artist alongside Dulquer Salman and Pooja Bhatt. The actor will also be seen in Vivek Chauhan’s next directional titled Baap. Along with Sunny Deol, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff.

Read Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 sets up box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on Independence Day weekend: Report

 

 

 

 

 

