Chup star Sunny Deol opens up about Gadar 2, admits 'we mess things up...'

Chup star Sunny Deol is excited and confident about his much-awaited film Gadar 2. While promoting R Balki's upcoming action-thriller with Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny shared his views on the sequel to the 2001 film with Pinkvilla. At first, Deol admitted that bringing a sequel after the gap of two decades is a difficult task. "It was a difficult task to start off with but I think people want me to just rip things apart,” Sunny laughed.

Deol further stated that he is pretty confident about Gadar 2 "I am very confident about the film. Whoever I meet want to see something and we are giving them that in Gadar." Sunny dropped a major hint on the release of Gadar 2 by stating that they resume shooting in October and wrap it up by December. "It will be an early 2023 release," Sunny added.

The Tridev star further added that before Gadar 2 hits the cinemas, the producers should release the prequel in the cinemas for a new audience. "I think, they should put that out again on the big screen so that today’s generation can see the film and judge for themselves what it was." Dulquer is also among the admirers of Deol, and he likes Gadar. So, on hearing Sunny's thoughts, the Sita Ramam actor nodded and said, "After Chup, they should revisit Gadar."

In 2016, Sunny brought a sequel to his 1990 cult hit Ghayal titled Ghayal Once Again. The film was released with little anticipation, and it failed to create similar euphoria again. Now, even Deol agrees that people do mess up with sequels. "We mess things up while doing part two. If the writing is good, we must do a part two, but we shouldn’t make it just for the sake of it," Sunny concluded. Chup will release in cinemas on September 23.