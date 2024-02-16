This starkid quit films in 8 years, got married to superstar, completed education in 2023, became India's biggest...

A studious Twinkle Khanna never wanted to become an actress, but a chartered accountant.

The star kids do get easy entry into films. The whole debate of nepotism is based on this perk of accessibility of the film industry. However a starkid may get access to the biggest producers, but the fate of the artiste is decided by the audience. Many star kids fail as actors. Today we will discuss one of them.

This actress hails from a strong film background. Her father is known as the first superstar of Bollywood. Even her mother is a well-known actress who's very much active in Bollywood. Her husband is considered one of the biggest action heroes. She may have failed as an actress but she became India's highest-selling female author in India. Yes, she's none other than, Twinkle Khanna.

In an interview with IANS, Twinkle Khanna revealed that her decision to become an actress was heavily influenced by her parents, and she had other plans for her career. Twinkle said, "Twinkle added that her initial career decisions were inspired by her parents and it took her a while to consider switching fields. "When I finished 12th, I wanted to become a chartered accountant. But both my parents were in the entertainment business, they were keen I follow their footsteps and I did."

Twinkle made a succesful debut in films with Bobby Deol in Barsaat (1995). Twinkle continued to star in a few successful films such as Jab Pyaar Kissise Hota Hai, Baadshah, and Jodi No 1, but she also gave some major box office flops such as Jaan, International Khiladi, Zulmi, and Mela- which was a disaster. Twinkle bid goodbye to Bollywood in eight years and got married to Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. Twinkle and Akshay are proud parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

After her hard luck in acting, Twinkle found success in interior designing. Twinkle became one of the most successful interior designers, and her clients included Rani Mukerji, Reemma Sen, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Poonam Bajaj. Twinkle Khanna was also a columnist at DNA After Hours and The Times of India.

Twinkle Khanna became India's highest-selling author

In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as an author with a non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones. With the stupendous success of her first book, Twinkle became the highest-selling woman writer that year. Her second book second book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad was also a success and one of the short stories based on social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham was made into Pad Man. (2018). Her third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving again made her the highest-selling female author in India in 2018.

Twinkle completed her studies last year.

In 2022, Twinkle Khanna went on to pursue her Masters in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London and completed her degree in 2023.