'Clinically, I was dead': Shreyas Talpade recalls surviving major heart attack, calls it his 'second chance at life'

Shreyas Talpade revealed that his heart stopped beating for few minutes, and doctors did CPR to revive him.

Actor Shreyas Talpade opened up about surviving a near-fatal heart attack and revealed that he was clinically dead as his heart stopped beating for 10 minutes. While speaking to the Times of India, Shreyas admitted that his family has a history of heart ailments, and he even urged not to take health for granted. Recalling his near-death experience, Shreyas said, "Clinically, I was dead. It was a massive cardiac arrest. A wake-up call would be an understatement. This is my second chance at life!"

On December 14, Shreyas Talpade underwent angioplasty after he suffered a heart attack. The actor returned from the shoot of Welcome To The Jungle shoot, and after he complained of uneasiness to his wife, Deepti Talpade, she took her to the hospital. On the way, they got stuck in a traffic jam, and the actor collapsed. Shreyas said that he never experienced this kind of fatigue. "As soon as I got into the car, I felt I should head straight to the hospital, but thought I should go home first. My wife, Deepti, saw me in that state and within 10 minutes, we were on our way to the hospital. We were almost there and could see the hospital gate, but the entry was barricaded, and we had to take a U-turn. The very next moment my face went numb, and I passed out. That was a cardiac arrest," the actor added.

Shreyas admitted that his heart stopped beating for 10 minutes and they used electric shocks to revive him. "My heart had stopped beating for those few minutes. Deepti couldn’t get out of the car from her side of the door as we were stuck in traffic, so she climbed over me and got to the other side to call for help. A few people came to our rescue and rushed me inside. The doctors did CPR, electrical shock, that’s how they revived me." For the angioplasty, Shreyas was admitted to Bellevue Hospital, Andheri West, Mumbai.

READ: Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after Welcome 3 shoot, undergoes angioplasty: Report