Headlines

DNA TV Show: Delhi Police probe unveils shocking plan behind Parliament security breach

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after Welcome 3 shoot, undergoes angioplasty: Report

IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav equals Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell's record for most T20I hundreds

Parliament security case: Main accused Lalit Jha arrested by Delhi Police

Meet Charu Shankar, Ranbir's on-screen mom in Animal who is fitness instructor, age gap between them will surprise you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Charu Shankar, Ranbir's on-screen mom in Animal who is fitness instructor, age gap between them will surprise you

‘No better way…:’ David Warner hits back at critics after scoring ton in AUS vs PAK Test

Kangana Ranaut has this to say about Smriti Irani opposing paid leaves for women during periods: ‘It's not some...'

Most expensive player for each IPL team

8 teams that are yet to win IPL trophy

8 tips to reduce wrinkles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after Welcome 3 shoot, undergoes angioplasty: Report

Meet Charu Shankar, Ranbir's on-screen mom in Animal who is fitness instructor, age gap between them will surprise you

Meet man who was once top actor, quit acting after many flop films, is married to a star, took a decision which...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after Welcome 3 shoot, undergoes angioplasty: Report

Actor Shreyas Talpade reportedly was busy shooting Welcome To The Jungle throughout the day, but after returning home, he complained of uneasiness to his wife

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 11:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Thursday, actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack after returning from the shoot of Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3). Shreyas, who has entertained the audience with his comedic performance in the Golmaal series and Housefull 2, shot for Welcome 3 in the day, but after returning home, he complained of uneasiness to his wife, Deepti Talpade. 

Hindustan Times reported that his wife rushed him to a hospital, but he collapsed on the way. The portal quoted an anonymous source confirming Shreyas' health condition and said, "He shot through the day, was absolutely fine, and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way." 

As per the report, the hospital has confirmed Shreyas' admission. “He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited," they said. As Pinkvilla reported, Shreyas is admitted to Bellevue Hospital, Andheri West, Mumbai, and he underwent an angioplasty. 

Shreyas Talpade filmography

Shreyas made his Bollywood debut with critically acclaimed and commercial hit, Nagesh Kukunoor's Iqbal (2005). After a successful debut, Shreyas was seen in other popular movies such as Apna Sapna Money Money, Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Housefull 2, and Golmaal Again. The actor made his directorial debut with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol-starrer Poster Boys.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India at UNGA votes in favour of resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Weather update: Dense fog predicted in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UP, rains in southern states; check latest IMD forecast

Sam Bahadur box office collection: Vicky Kaushal-starrer beats Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, collects Rs 58 crore in 11 days

Meet Charu Shankar, Ranbir's on-screen mom in Animal who is fitness instructor, age gap between them will surprise you

Meet superstar who became hero at 15, made Bollywood debut with Karisma Kapoor, one accident ruined his career, is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE