Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack after Welcome 3 shoot, undergoes angioplasty: Report

Actor Shreyas Talpade reportedly was busy shooting Welcome To The Jungle throughout the day, but after returning home, he complained of uneasiness to his wife

On Thursday, actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack after returning from the shoot of Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3). Shreyas, who has entertained the audience with his comedic performance in the Golmaal series and Housefull 2, shot for Welcome 3 in the day, but after returning home, he complained of uneasiness to his wife, Deepti Talpade.

Hindustan Times reported that his wife rushed him to a hospital, but he collapsed on the way. The portal quoted an anonymous source confirming Shreyas' health condition and said, "He shot through the day, was absolutely fine, and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way."

As per the report, the hospital has confirmed Shreyas' admission. “He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited," they said. As Pinkvilla reported, Shreyas is admitted to Bellevue Hospital, Andheri West, Mumbai, and he underwent an angioplasty.

Shreyas Talpade filmography

Shreyas made his Bollywood debut with critically acclaimed and commercial hit, Nagesh Kukunoor's Iqbal (2005). After a successful debut, Shreyas was seen in other popular movies such as Apna Sapna Money Money, Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Housefull 2, and Golmaal Again. The actor made his directorial debut with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol-starrer Poster Boys.