Shefali Jariwala slams Poonam Pandey death hoax, reveals her father's cancer battle: 'I felt so scared...'

Shefali Jariwala slams Poonam Pandey for faking her death in the name of spreading awareness.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 06:02 PM IST

Poonam Pandey’s death hoax has left everyone in the industry as well as the netizens fuming in anger. The actress is facing backlash for faking her death from cervical cancer. Recently, popular actress Shefali Jariwala also slammed the actress and revealed how it deeply affected her because her father is also a cancer patient. 

On Saturday, Shefali Jariwala took to her Instagram and penned a long note along with a cute picture sitting posing with her father who is a cancer patient, and her mother in the hospital. The actress revealed how Poonam Pandey’s death hoax deeply affected her and made her scared for her father. She slammed the actress for ‘fake drama’. 

Shefali’s post read, “.Deeply saddened and hurt by how some people can use cancer for publicity. I can't believe how insensitive people are. I don’t know Poonam Pandey at all, but the fake drama of her demise from cervical cancer deeply affected me. I felt so scared for my father…”

She further talked about her father’s fight with cancer and said, “The last few months have been difficult as my father has been undergoing treatment for Colon Cancer - stage 3. This Picture is from November 2023, right after his second surgery this year. Not being able to sleep all of last night and being anxious as f*#k. This makes me so angry.” 

She further slammed the actress for her move and said, “In the name of creating awareness pls stop playing with people's emotions! Creating awareness on an SM platform is one thing but faking your death is so low…This is not a joke… cancer is not a joke! Love and strength to all cancer survivors and people battling it! Don’t let this cheap publicity stunt shake you. You guys are warriors.” 

Not on Shefali, many other celebs like Aly Goni, Urfi Javed, Ashish Chanchalani, Rahul Vaidya, and others slammed the actress for faking her death in the name of spreading awareness. However, Ram Gopal Varma was seen coming in support of the actress and praising her. 

For the unversed, Poonam Pandey’s Instagram story on Friday said that the actress died of cervical cancer, however, the very next day, she shared a video revealing that she is alive and perfectly fine and that she took this step to fake her death to spread awareness about cervical cancer. The actress is being brutally trolled for this on social media.

