Bollywood

Sharman Joshi breaks silence on sequel of Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots: 'We will make...'

Sharman Joshi spills the beans on Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots sequel.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan impressed everyone with their performances in Rajkumar Hirani's film 3 Idiots. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and is still remembered by the audience. Recently, when the three actors reunited for a promotional event, they sparked rumours of Hirani's film, and now, Sharman Joshi has finally spilled the beans about the same. 

In a recent interview with Mid-day, when asked about the sequel of 3 Idiots, Sharman Joshi said, "Right now, Rajkumar Hirani sir is very busy with Dunki. We hope that 3 Idiots’ sequel happens someday, and we will make a film." 

The actor further talked about not being a part of many films and said, "I've decided to now take more chances and do more films because, in spite of being sure that nothing can go wrong with a film, things can still go wrong, which I've learned over the years. And I think right now I'm at that phase of my life where I want to do more work. There is great, exciting work happening. The kind of work that I've always wanted to do is now within reach for every actor, director, and producer." 

He added, "As an actor, I would want to take up all these wonderful scripts and writing that the wonderful new young directors and producers have now. Earlier, we were all limited by the possibilities of working on these kinds of subjects because money is involved. Now that money is taken care of and there are platforms that allow you that freedom, it's great." 

3 Idiots is a comedy drama helmed by Rajkumar Hirani which stars Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan, and Mona Singh among others in key roles. The film collected Rs 460.00 crore worldwide and some of the film's dialogues are still loved by the audience. 

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is currently busy with Dunki. The movie marks his first-ever collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal. SRK recently revealed the meaning of Dunki and said, "Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi...feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today!" 

