'You got this...keep going': Shamita Shetty's cryptic post about 'inner strength' amid Raj Kundra's arrest goes VIRAL

A Mumbai court Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, S.B. Bhajipale, on Wednesday, refused to grant bail to businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe in the case pertaining to alleged production and distribution of porn content. Accordingly, Kundra, a British national who was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19, will remain in judicial custody till August 10, as ordered by the magistrate court on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch said that Raj Kundra's wife and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has not yet been given a clean chit in the pornography racket case.

"Shilpa Shetty has not been given a clean chit yet. All the possibilities and angles are being probed. Forensic auditors have been appointed and they are looking into the transactions of all the accounts in this case. This audit may take some time as it is a lengthy process but until the audit is complete, no clean chit to anyone," the officials said.

Amid Raj Kundra's arrest and Shilpa Shetty being probed, the latter's sister Shamita Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a cryptic post about 'inner strength.

Alongside a photo dressed in a black outfit and hair tied up in a knot, Shamita wrote, "sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. "You got this .. keep going." You can’t control how other people receive your energy . Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment .. which is not about you . Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible." She followed up the thoughtful words with a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra, Shamita's brother-in-law, was arrested by the Mumbai Police and charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code, the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, for allegedly making pornographic content and distributing them through porn apps like HotShots.