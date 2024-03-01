Shahid Kapoor says Bollywood doesn’t accept outsiders easily: ‘They have a big issue with…’

Shahid Kapoor opens up on how he had to face Bollywood camps' bias towards outsiders.

Shahid Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actor recently talked about how he was bullied in school and when he entered Bollywood, he felt like it was just like his school. He further said that Bollywood doesn't accept outsiders easily.

During a conversation with Neha Dhupia in a new episode of No Filter Neha, Shahid Kapoor revealed how he made his own way into Bollywood without the help of his father. He also spoke about how fewer outsiders are being given opportunities in the film industry now and mostly ‘insiders’ or young actors related to someone or the other in the industry are getting opportunities to work in movies.

Shahid further recalled how he was bullied in his school in Mumbai as he was from Delhi and was the odd one out at his school due to the way he spoke. The actor said, "I didn't have the qualities to be a campy person (part of a Bollywood camp). I was from Delhi and came to Bombay (Mumbai) and I was not accepted in my class. I was the outsider because my accent was different and I was really badly treated for a long period of time. Then we were living in rented houses and had to shift every 11 months. So I would be in a new building, trying to make friends with people, who did not know me."

He further added how he experienced the same treatment when he entered Bollywood and said, "I came into this industry and realised ye toh school ke tarah hi hai (This is just like school). Outsiders are not accepted easily here. They have a big issue with how did you manage to come in here. So, for many years I dealt with that. I don't like this campy thing. I think people who want to creatively collaborate with each other should, people who are comfortable with each other should. But that doesn't mean you diss other people and try to put other people down or close the doors to other people. And I think that as a teenager or young adult, I didn't have the confidence to fight back but now, if you try to bully me, I will bully you right back. I will bully the bully because they deserve it."

Meanwhile, after a rom-com, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in an action thriller titled Deva. Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film is written by Bobby, Hussain Dalal, and Sanjay and also stars Kubbra Sait, and Pooja Hegde. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres later this year.