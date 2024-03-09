Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan teams up with Suhana Khan for first time, Aryan Khan directs them for his brand, proud papa reacts

Shah Rukh Khan teamed up with Suhana Khan for the first time, and it has left his fans in awe.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 12:00 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh`

Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan (Image source: Screengab)
Shah Rukh Khan has dropped the latest brand commercial of his son Aryan Khan's D'avyol X, and it has left his fans in awe, as he is seen sharing screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan. For the clothing line's latest commercial, brand ambassador Shah Rukh has teamed up with his daughter, and the commercial is directed by Aryan, himself. 

Shah Rukh Khan shared this commercial on his social media, expressed happiness in sharing screen space with Suhana, and also lauded Aryan Khan's direction. SRK wrote, "On the day dedicated to women…. it's the most awesome to share screen with my daughter! And of course, the elder son did his job too….love you both." 

Check out Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana Khan's video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Shah Rukh went on to laud Aryan Khan's skill of getting the commercial done within limited time. SRK commented, "@___aryan___ even though I gave u such limited time…u have made this so well. wishing u the best and hope @dyavol.x flies!! Love u

