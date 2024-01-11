Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan says 'idiots wrote my death knell', addresses 'bothersome, unpleasant things' in personal life

Shah Rukh Khan finally opened up on the struggles his family faced in the last five years. The superstar indirectly addressed his son Aryan Khan's arrest and added that he has now learnt to be "very quiet and work hard with dignity."

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

article-main
Shah Rukh Khan/File photo
Shah Rukh Khan made his first ever media appearance in the last five years on Wednesday night and talked about the struggles his family faced since his son Aryan Khan's arrest in the drug case. The actor, who made an unforgettbale comeback last year with two Rs 1000 crore blockbusters in Jawan and Pathaan, also spoke that box office analysts wrote his death knell after his films flopped.

Speaking at the CNN-News18 event, Shah Rukh said, "The last four, five years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family. I am sure some of you also because of Covid and stuff. Most of my films flopped, a lot of specialists and analysts started writing my death-knell, some idiots did the same, which actually is the same thing, analysts and idiots. Not something that I really bother about."

Talking indirectly about the Aryan Khan's arrest, the superstar added, "And then, at a personal level, a little bit of bothersome and unpleasant things also happened to say the least which made me learn a lesson that be quiet, be very quiet and work hard with dignity. When you think everything is good, and still know it in your heart when everything is good, suddenly out of nowhere, whoom, life may come and hit you."

Referring to his own dialogue from Om Shanti Om, Khan further stated, "But this is a time you need to be the hopeful, happy, honest storyteller, and continue doing whatever you are doing and kind of think this is a nasty plot twist, this is not the story you are living. And 100 percent is not the story’s end. Because somebody somewhere told me that life mein filmon ki tarah, anth mein, sad theek ho jaata hai. Aur agar theek na ho, toh anth nahi hai. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. And I believe in him because I believe that goodness begets goodness."

Shah Rukh Khan received the Indian of the Year 2023 award at the event. Dedicating his award to his family, the actor concluded, "So when I get an award like this one, I am reminded that I should remain the eternal optimist and I should play honest roles that give people the courage to dream. I should keep working hard quietly with the hope that life doesn’t topple my apple card anytime soon. “Some years back, when I used to get awards, I decided that every award I get, I take it as a gift for one of my kids. It will bring cheer to their lives. I truly believe in the last four-five years that my family has seen, my children have seen, my wife has seen, I think nobody deserves a bigger cheer right now than them. So I am taking this award back home for them."

