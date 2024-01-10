Shah Rukh Khan hugs and poses with Uttarkashi rat-hole miners, ISRO scientists at awards event; see viral videos

Shah Rukh Khan's videos with Uttarkashi rat-hole miners and ISRO scientists are now going viral across the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan has amassed millions of fans across the world over the last thirty years, and the superstars leaves no chance to show his love towards his fans. The same happened when Shah Rukh graciously met with his special fans including the Uttarkashi rat-hole miners and the ISRO scientists at an event on Wednesday, January 10.

The Swades actor was awarded the Indian of the Year 2023 at an event held by CNN-News18. The rat-hole miners, who rescued all the 41 workers trapped inside the Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi after 17 days in November 2023, and the ISRO scientists, who were responsible for making India the first nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon's south polar region as part of the Chandrayaan 3 mission in August 2023, were also awarded at the event.

Shah Rukh, in his first-ever media appearance since 2019, hugged the rat-hole miners and ISRO scientists as they asked for selfies with the superstar and posed with them. The videos of the same have been shared by the SRK fans on social media and are now going viral across the internet.

ISRO scientists behind the successful launch of Chandrayan met and took photo with Shah Rukh Khan #IndianOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/kwH9mHch9U — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) January 10, 2024

SRK embraces the unsung heroes of Uttarakhand's rat miners, sharing warm hugs and capturing heartfelt moments with selfies.



SRK INDIAN OF THE YEAR#SRKonCNNNews18 #IndianOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/qtXabUfAbD — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) January 10, 2024

The actor was given the Indian of the Year 2023 after he had an outstanding and unforgettable comeback with three massive blockbusters - Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Released in January 2023, Siddharth Anand-directed spy thriller Pathaan earned more than Rs 1000 crore worldwide and became the first Hindi film to mint Rs 500 crore in India.

Atlee's masala actioner Jawan, which hit theatres in September 2023, even crossed Pathaan's records and amassed Rs 1100 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing film in Shah Rukh's career. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed social drama Dunki, which was released in December 2023, has also earned close to Rs 450 crore globally.



