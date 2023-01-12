Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam's favourite bit from Pathaan trailer, says 'he thinks I might...'

Shah Rukh Khan has revealed AbRam's favourite bit from Pathaan trailer

Shah Rukh Khan held an impromptu ‘ask me anything’ session on Twitter on Thursday evening with his fans. The actor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Pathaan, asked fans’ queries about everything ranging from the film to his fees as well. And during the session, he also revealed which part of the film is his younger son AbRam’s favourite.

Pathaan is a spy thriller, which is part of YRF Spy Universe. The Siddharth Anand film also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone apart from Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday amid much fanfare. On Thursday, after Shah Rukh asked fans to send him questions for a brief #AskSRK session, many quizzed him about the film and the trailer.

The little one liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!! #Pathaan https://t.co/Tz46Qynnfa January 12, 2023

One fan asked the actor, “Ghar vaalo ka response, Pathaan trailer pe..(What is your family’s response to Pathaan trailer?)” Shah Rukh responded with, “The little one (how he refers to AbRam as) liked the jet pack sequence most….he thinks I might go into another realm!!! #Pathaan.” The jet pack scene Shah Rukh alludes to is a brief action sequence towards the end of the trailer where Shah Rukh and John’s characters can be seen in a high-octane aerial chase wearing jet packs and brandishing guns. Pathaan’s trailer received a tremendous response from fans upon its release, crossing a million views in just 19 minutes.

Pathaan is one of Yash Raj Films’ most ambitious projects and it is also a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe that has two agents, Tiger (Salman Khan from the Tiger series) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from War). Reports say that Salman and Hrithik have cameos in Pathaan but the film’s team has not confirmed it yet. Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.