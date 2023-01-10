Pathaan trailer clocks 1 million views in just 19 minutes, Shah Rukh Khan film beats Brahmastra, Varisu's breakneck pace

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan trailer

Within minutes of its release, the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan breached the one million views mark on YouTube. The film’s Hindi trailer had crossed 1 million views in just 19 minutes and within one hour, it had just under 3 million views. No Hindi film in recent times has registered these numbers on a trailer and even most of the films from down south – barring KGF Chapter 2 and RRR – have failed to do these kinds of numbers.

The trailer of Pathaan was released at 11:02 am on Tuesday – January 10. By 11:21 am, it had passed a million views. In comparison, last week, the trailer of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu took over half an hour to reach this mark. Similarly, last year’s biggest Hindi film Brahmastra took just similar time to reach this number. Pathaan managed 2.8 million views in an hour, which is a lot but still dwarfed by KGF Chapter 2’s 5 million plus views in an hour.

As of the time of writing this article, a little over two hours had elapsed since the trailer of Pathaan was released. It had 3.6 million views and 666k likes on YouTube. That means it still has a long way to go in climbing the chart of the most-viewed Indian film trailers and teasers on YouTube.

The teaser of KGF 2 reigns supreme on that list with a whopping 267 million views, almost twice as much as the next best (War trailer with 134 million views). Shah Rukh’s previous release Zero’s trailer is at number five on that list with 123 million views, just behind the trailers of Baaghi 3 and Baahubali 2.

Pathaan is a spy thriller with Shah Rukh playing the titular role with Deepika Padukone playing a fellow soldier on a mission with him. The two are trying to stop the villain John Abraham, who has planned a deadly terror attack in India.

Pathaan is one of Yash Raj Films’ most ambitious projects and it is also a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe that has two deadly agents, Tiger (Salman Khan from the Tiger series) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from War). Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.