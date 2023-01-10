Pathaan trailer: Shah Rukh Khan is a one-man army on a mission to foil John Abraham's deadly terror plot. Watch

Pathaan trailer features Shah Rukh Khan as the spy

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Pathaan was released on Tuesday morning. The film, a spy thriller, is a long-awaited one as it marks Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen as a hero after over four years. The action-packed high-flying trailer had the fans raving about the star and the high-octane stunts and set pieces.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has been in the making for over a year. It features John Abraham as the antagonist alongside Deepika Padukone and a rumoured cameo by Salman Khan. The trailer begins with a mass entry of John Abraham, the villain, who is revealed to be the head of Outfit X, a private terror group, who work for hire and not based on any ideology. Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana are introduced as Indian intelligence officers and John's character threatens that Outfit X's next big attack is on India. Thus ends the 'vanvaas' of Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan makes a grand entry, killing goons and flying choppers. Deepika Padukone, a soldier herself, enters the scene and kicks some butt herself. Together, the two team up to stop John's nefarious plot and protect India. What follows is a mash-up of high-octane stunts, aerial action sequences, and some patriotic dialoguebaazi that has the fans impressed already.

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier released the teaser of the film on the occasion of his 57th birthday on November 2, 2022. This is his first film in four years in a lead role. Shah Rukh's last movie was Zero in 2018 with Aanand L Rai. He has since appeared in cameos in Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra but not in a full-length role.

Pathaan is one of Yash Raj Films’ most ambitious projects and it is also a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe that has two deadly agents, Tiger (Salman Khan from Tiger 3) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from War). Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.