Deepika Padukone’s platinum blonde look in Pathaan trailer is being compared to Halle Berry from X-Men: 'Inspired ya...'

A look of Deepika Padukone from the recently-released Pathaan trailer has fans comparing her with Halle Berry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Deepika Padukone in Pathaan and Halle Berry in X-Men

While Shah Rukh Khan may have stolen the show in the trailer of Pathaan, which was released earlier on Tuesday, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham left their mark as well. Just like Shah Rukh, Deepika plays a soldier in the film and does plenty of action. A fleeting look of hers in the trailer, however, had many comparing her to Halle Berry. Here’s why!

Pathaan is a spy thriller with Shah Rukh playing the titular role with Deepika playing a fellow soldier on a mission with him. The two are trying to stop the villain John Abraham, who has planned a deadly terror attack in India. The trailer introcudes Deepika in a swimsuit, the look audience had seen in the teaser and the song Besharam Rang before. But it is the second scene which caught fans’ attention.

In it, a platinum blonde Deepika Paduokne is walking in a tunnel. It appears she is impersonating someone as she has a wig and an identity card on her. However, the shot reminded many fans of Halle Berry sporting a similar look when she played the Marvel superhero Storm in the X-Men films. “Why does DP look like Halle Berry here,” wrote one fan. Another pondered, “Ye Storm se inspired ya copied hai?”

To be fair, Deepika seems to sport that look only briefly in the film as all of her other scenes have her in her natural black hair. And Storm, the character, was platinum blonde in the comics as well. So, it does appear to be a coincidence but one that does have the fans comparing.

Pathaan is one of Yash Raj Films’ most ambitious projects and it is also a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe that has two deadly agents, Tiger (Salman Khan from the Tiger series) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from War). Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

