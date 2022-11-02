Shah Rukh Khan celebrates birthday with fans, greets them with his signature pose, video goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan

As Shah Rukh Khan turned 58, his fans got a treat from the actor as he greeted them and acknowledged their love. At midnight on November 2, more than 100 fans blocked the road connecting Mannat, and they celebrated the Pathaan star's birthday by bursting crackers.

Known for his timeless charm, and being a public superstar, Khan respected the gratitude of his admirers, and he stood up in the gallery of Mannat to greet his lovers. Shah Rukh welcomed the love of his followers with little AbRam, and he even bowed before their admiration. For a couple of minutes, Shah Rukh Khan was continuously bowing before his fans, and sending them love through kisses.

Check out the video

Yesterday, his fans celebrated the actor's birthday by revisiting his iconic film, Dilwale Dulhaniyaa Le Jayenge in cinemas. Videos from the film screening are going viral on social media. These videos certify the fact that Shah Rukh enjoys a loyal fanbase.

In one video, Shah Rukh Khan's entry is been welcomed with whistles, hooting, and unstoppable cheering. In another video, the famous song from the film Ruk Ja Oh Dil Deewane gets crazy reactions from the audience. People are singing it aloud and dancing near the screen. This is the madness of King Khan. A film that was released in 1995, is still receiving such crazy reactions in theatres. The iconic Maratha Mandir cinema is known for running DDLJ since the film's release date, and it has become the hub of celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.

Just a day before SRK's birthday a new photo from the sets of much-awaited actioner Pathaan got leaked. In the photo, Khan looked dapper in a blue shirt with denim jeans. Accompanying him, Deepika Padukone looked sizzling hot, and the two shot for a dramatic scene. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan will hit cinemas on January 23, 2023.