Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ brings back madness in cinema, fans go gaga ahead of SRK's birthday

DDLJ

In a few hours, Shah Rukh Khan will enter into 58th year, and his fans are celebrating it by revisiting his iconic film, Dilwale Dulhaniyaa Le Jayenge in cinemas. Videos from the film screening are going viral on social media. These videos certify the fact that Shah Rukh enjoys a loyal fanbase.

In one video, Shah Rukh Khan's entry is been welcomed with whistles, hooting, and unstoppable cheering. In another video, the famous song from the film Ruk Ja Oh Dil Deewane gets crazy reactions from the audience. People are singing it aloud and dancing near the screen. This is the madness of King Khan. A film that was released in 1995, is still receiving such crazy reactions in theatres.

The iconic Maratha Mandir cinema is known for running DDLJ since the film's release date, and it has become the hub of celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. You don't believe us?

Witness the mania by yourself

Just a day before SRK's birthday a new photo from the sets of much-awaited actioner Pathaan got leaked. In the photo, Khan looked dapper in a blue shirt with denim jeans. Accompanying him, Deepika Padukone looked sizzling hot, and the two shot for a dramatic scene.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's first-look posters from the film were previously released by the filmmakers, sparking enthusiasm among the fans. It's highly expected that the teaser of Pathaan will release on SRK's birthday, and the fans couldn't get a better gift than the first glimpse into the action-packed world of Pathaan.

The Siddharth Anand-directed movie is scheduled to debut in theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. After Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Om Shanti Om, Pathaan marks Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan's fourth on-screen pairing.