Shah Rukh Khan calls Aryan Khan his best friend in throwback viral video: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan shares a very good bond with his children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. In one of the throwback videos, SRK can be seen playing with Aryan Khan and calling him his best friend when he was a child.

In the clip, SRK can be heard saying, “I don’t have many friends so I think of Aryan Khan as my best friend. Really, I mean my best. I have four childhood friends. Maybe he is a little young but I think of him as my best friend. Suhana is Aryan’s best friend.”

Watch video:

Aryan interrupted, “No.” SRK laughed and said, “Okay…So… I think my kids as my really close friends.”Netizens have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Shahrukh ...you never needed any extra friends from outside to share your deepest secrets, to make your crime partners when you already have 4 best friends in your home...your Aryan, Suhana, Abram and Gauri, you have given your entire life to these 4 friends for which they never kept any grudges against you ....You became a caring Husband, a dotting Father, a Joker, a Chef, a PS 3 Player, a Traveller,, everything which you can become in life and your best friends also loved you as a giving father, husband not as a Star or Actor ... Shahrukh when you are outside your home your stardom and fandom life begins but when you are at home, around the gardens, in the balcony of your home, you are a completely different human being, you live a life of a common man with a Happy Family.”

The second one said, “This was my fav section from that episode where he confessed that his kids are his best friends.” The third one said, “Suhana is Aryan's best friend. Aryan - NO!”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jawan wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is directed by Atlee Kumar and is scheduled to release on June 2. Other than this, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline which also stars Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled to release on December 22.

On the other hand, Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut in the entertainment industry with a web series titled Stardom which is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. One of the writers of the web series is Lior Raz and it is scheduled to go on floors this year.

