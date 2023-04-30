Aryan Khan speaks about directing his father Shah Rukh Khan, taking actor's inputs: 'He makes entire crew feel...'

Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut last week by directing the debut ad of his clothing brand, D'Yavol X. The ad video featured Shah Rukh Khan, and it was father-son's first collaboration in the creative field. Recently, Aryan spoke about directing his father and his experience of being on set with him.

While speaking to Harper's Bazar, Aryan revealed that he never felt challenged while working with his father, as Sr Khan's experience and dedication made everyone's job easier on the set. Aryan said, "He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn."

When Aryan was asked if his father gave any input, he added, “Of course, he did, and everyone involved in the project gave their input in some way. And it is important to at least listen to them because filmmaking is a collaborative effort. If my dad's input is different from mine, and if both seem valid, you can always shoot it both ways; but don’t tell my producer."

Watch D'Yavol X promo

The sale of his luxury streetwear brand is currently online. Yesterday, Alia Bhatt supported Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's streetwear D'Yavol X and endorsed it by wearing a cool tee from the brand. On Saturday, Alia dropped a selfie, wearing a white t-shirt of Donald Duck. The X mark on Donald's eye marks as the trademark of the brand.

Alia loved the outfit, and she supported Aryan before the launch of his luxury streetwear brand. Alia shared the photo on her Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations @aryan, @iamsrk your clothes are fabulous, can't wait for the drop tomorrow! @dyavol.x," with X and heart emoji.

Aryan has made it clear that he will not follow in his father’s footsteps and become an actor. He is currently dividing his time between being an entrepreneur and a filmmaker. He has multiple business interests he is invested in, including Dyavol X. Aryan is also currently writing a web series, which he plans to direct himself. He announced the same on social media last year.