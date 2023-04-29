Alia Bhatt wears cool tee from Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's D'Yavol X, supports brand: 'Your clothes are fabulous'

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt supported Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's streetwear D'Yavol X and endorsed it by wearing a cool tee from the brand. On Saturday, Alia dropped a selfie, wearing a white t-shirt of Donald Duck. The X mark on Donald's eye marks as the trademark of the brand.

Alia loved the outfit, and she supported Aryan before the launch of his luxury streetwear brand. Alia shared the photo on her Instagram story, and wrote, "Congratulations @aryan, @iamsrk your clothes are fabulous, can't wait for the drop tomorrow! @dyavol.x," with X and heart emoji.

Here's the story

On April 25, the brand dropped the first ad for its new campaign and featured both father and son in the frame, with Aryan directing. Fans reacted with excitement seeing them together on screen.

The ad begins with Aryan Khan working on a blackboard feverishly. He seems to be drawing up ideas and plans for his brand but in the end, he gets frustrated, strikes out the words and draws a red stripe on the board before leaving. Shah Rukh then enters the fray and picks up the paintbrush, looking at it in bewilderment. He proceeds to the board, makes some corrections, and transforms the stripe into a red X, the symbol of the brand. The video then informs that Dyavol X’s collection will be dropping on April 30.

Aryan has made it clear that he will not follow in his father’s footsteps and become an actor. He is currently dividing his time between being an entrepreneur and a filmmaker. He has multiple business interests he is invested in, including Dyavol X. Aryan is also currently writing a web series, which he plans to direct himself. He announced the same on social media last year.