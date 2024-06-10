Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career

After defeat in EU vote, French President Macron announces snap parliamentary elections

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain, heatwave in these states; check full forecast for this week

Meet man who scored 100 percentile in class 10 board exam later cracked NEET with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: India hold nerve to secure 6-run win over Pakistan in final over thriller

10 biggest victory margins in T20 World Cup history

USA players who have played in IPL

Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

'Sab log kar rahe hain': Sameera Reddy says she was 'pressured' to get boob job at the peak of her career

Shah Rukh Khan smiles with Mukesh Ambani, sips ORS at PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony; fans call them 'two kings'

HomeWorld

World

After defeat in EU vote, French President Macron announces snap parliamentary elections

Macron announced in an hour-long national address that he will dissolve the lower house of parliament in France and organise parliamentary elections.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 06:32 AM IST

After defeat in EU vote, French President Macron announces snap parliamentary elections
French President Emmanuel Macron (Source: Reuters)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the country's parliament, as well as the National Assembly, calling for snap elections after exit polls showcased his party's heavy loss in European parliamentary elections on Sunday, according to CNN.

Preliminary estimates showed that the far-right National Rally (RN) party won 31.5 percent of the vote, more than double the share of Macron's Renaissance Party, which barely managed to secure second place with 15.2 percent of the vote, ahead of the Socialists in third place with 14.3 percent.

The leader of the RN, Jordan Bardella, called on Macron to dissolve the French parliament in a celebratory speech following the release of the exit poll.

"This unprecedented defeat for the current government marks the end of a cycle, and Day 1 of the post-Macron era," Bardella said, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, Macron announced in an hour-long national address that he will dissolve the lower house of parliament in France and organise parliamentary elections. According to Macron, there will be two rounds: the first on June 30 and the second on July 7.

"I have decided to give you back the choice of your parliamentary future by voting. I am therefore dissolving the National Assembly this evening," Macron said in an announcement on Sunday.

"This decision is serious, heavy. But it is, above all, an act of trust. Trust in you, my dear compatriots. In the capacity of the French people to make the most just decision," the French President said.

Parliamentary elections are used in the French system to choose the 577 members of the National Assembly, the lower house.

The country's president is chosen through separate elections that aren't expected to take place again until 2027.

The Ensemble coalition, which included Macron's Renaissance party, was unable to secure an outright majority in the legislative elections held in 2022 and was obliged to look for outside assistance.

The EU elections represent the world's second-largest democratic exercise, trailing only behind India's elections in terms of scale. With almost 400 million voters across the EU, the electorate will select 720 members of the European Parliament, spanning from the Arctic circle to the borders of Africa and Asia.

The outcome of these elections will shape policies on global issues ranging from climate change and defence to migration and international relations with major players like China and the United States.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IndiGo, Air India flights come dangerously close at Mumbai airport runway, watch shocking video here

Janhvi Kapoor is carving a niche for herself in Bollywood, Mr & Mrs Mahi's success is proof | Opinion

Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters make rare appearance after years of secrecy

T20 World Cup, IND vs PAK weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in New York? Check latest update

This Sunny Deol film was being made with pan-India star, actress walked out after shoot, had no producer, it earned...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement