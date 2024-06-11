NEET UG 2024 entrance exam: SC to hear petition today over alleged paper leak

Supreme Court will hear a plea to annul the NEET-UG 2024 test due to suspected paper leaks

Today, the Supreme Court will hear a plea to annul the NEET-UG 2024 test due to suspected paper leaks. A vacation bench consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear the case, according to health campaigner Dr Vivek Pandey, who wrote a tweet on X that, "Our petition seeking to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam over alleged paper leak, Listed for tomorrow A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear the matter. Hope for the best."

Our petition seeking to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam over alleged paper leak, Listed for tomorrow



A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will hear the matter. Hope for the best #NEET_परीक्षा_परिणाम #NEET #NEET_पेपर_रद्द_करो #NEETBan #RENEET pic.twitter.com/n4ANyN1cGq — Dr Vivek Pandey (@Vivekpandey21) June 10, 2024

Due to the Bihar police investigation into the NEET UG paper leak accusation and the discovery that, following the results announcement on June 4, six of the 67 students who got 720/720 were from the same centre, the students filed their complaint on June 1.



It should be emphasised that the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the tests, is dealing with a lot of negative publicity due to charges of mismanagement and concerns with grace marks. Students have requested retakes.