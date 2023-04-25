Watch: Aryan Khan makes acting debut, directs dad Shah Rukh Khan in new ad; fans say 'talent genes me hai'

Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the ad for Dyavol X

Aryan Khan has arrived on screen, and behind the camera too. The 25-year-old son of ator Shah Rukh Khan is launching hi brand Dyavol X, a luxury streetwear brand. On Tuesday, the brand dropped the first ad for its new campaign and featured both father and son in the frame, with Aryan directing. Fans reacted with excitement seeing them together on screen.

The ad begins with Aryan Khan working on a blackboard feverishly. He seems to be drawing up ideas and plans for his brand but in the end, he gets frustrated, strikes out the words and draws a red stripe on the board before leaving. Shah Rukh then enters the fray and picks up the paintbrush, looking at it in bewilderment. He proceeds to the board, makes some corrections, and transforms the stripe into a red X, the symbol of the brand. The video then informs that Dyavol X’s collection will be dropping on April 30.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan had shared a teaser of the ad on his Instagram saying that it would be revealed in 24 hours. On Tuesday afternoon, the actor shared a screengrab from ad on his social media again, writing that the full ad was up on the brand’s social media page. Aryan also shared a similar post.

Reacting to the ad, one fan wrote, “Nepotism ho ya kuch, talent genes me (Whether it’s nepotism or whatever, talent is in their genes).” Another commented, “Seeing them in the same video made my day.” Many others praised Aryan for his screen presence. “I don’t know why he doesn’t want to be an actor. He looks so great on screen,” lamented one fan.

Aryan has made it clear that he will not follow his father’s footsteps and become an actor. He is currently dividing his time between being an entrepreneur and a filmmaker. He has multiple business interests he is invested in, including Dyavol X. Aryan is also currently writing a web series, which he plans to direct himself. He announced the same on social media last year.