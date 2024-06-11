Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel-Gaza war: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accuses Hamas of preventing ceasefire in Gaza

PM Modi's big plans for central government employees under NPS, may offer 50%…

Elon Musk threatens to ban all Apple devices from his companies over OpenAI deal

Supermodel Naomi Campbell reveals she welcomed both her children via surrogacy after the age of 50

UN Security Council passes US-drafted proposal aimed at ending Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel-Gaza war: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accuses Hamas of preventing ceasefire in Gaza

DNA TV Show: Why PM Modi signed file for farmer welfare in first decision of Modi 3.0

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Keshav Maharaj shines as South Africa beat Bangladesh by 4 runs

10 most controversial Indian films to watch on OTT

9 Bollywood films based on real-life terror attacks

Fatty liver: Swelling in these body parts indicates liver disease

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Indian-Origin Man Yuvraj Goyal Shot Dead In Canada, 4 Suspect Arrested In ‘Targeted Killing’

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Supermodel Naomi Campbell reveals she welcomed both her children via surrogacy after the age of 50

Kartik Aaryan opens up on rising cost of films due to whopping star fees: 'You have to know...'

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Supermodel Naomi Campbell reveals she welcomed both her children via surrogacy after the age of 50

The supermodel's dedication to protecting her children's privacy is evident as she has chosen not to disclose their names, birthdays, or share their faces with the public.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 06:12 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Supermodel Naomi Campbell reveals she welcomed both her children via surrogacy after the age of 50
Naomi Campbell
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Supermodel Naomi Campbell recently made a surprising revelation about her journey to motherhood. The 54-year-old icon confirmed that she welcomed both of her children, a daughter aged 2 and a son born in June 2023, through the use of a surrogate, according to People magazine.

This is the first time Campbell has opened up about her decision to leverage surrogacy. Campbell, known for her fierce presence on the runway, expressed her deep love and devotion to her children in the interview that was obtained by People magazine. "My babies are everything to me. It's made me fear for the future," she shared.

The supermodel's strong maternal instincts have prompted her to prioritize the well-being and happiness of her children above all else. She hopes for a better world for them and intends to be there for every milestone, including their first day of school. 

Embracing single motherhood, Campbell also addressed the misconception that having children is too expensive or not worth the effort. She encouraged young girls who express uncertainty about motherhood to reconsider their stance, emphasizing that it is possible to overcome economic challenges.

Drawing inspiration from her own mother's journey, she reminded everyone that with determination and resilience, anything is possible. While Campbell has been private about the details of her children's lives, she did mention in a previous interview obtained by People magazine that her daughter "wasn't adopted, she's my child."

The supermodel's dedication to protecting her children's privacy is evident as she has chosen not to disclose their names, birthdays, or share their faces with the public. In addition to her personal life, Campbell continues to make waves in the fashion industry. She is set to become the first supermodel to be the subject of an exhibition at the renowned Victoria and Albert Museum in London, according to People magazine.

Titled Naomi: In Fashion, the exhibition will celebrate her career, creative collaborations, activism, and far-reaching cultural impact. With the work of leading global designers and photographers, the exhibition promises to be a unique exploration of Campbell's influence in the fashion world.

In May, Campbell delighted her fans by sharing the first-ever picture of her baby son on Instagram. The heartwarming photos feature Campbell embracing her children as they watch a beautiful sunset together, their backs turned to the camera. The model expressed her gratitude and joy with the caption "#BLESSED."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, father was a legendary actor-turned-politician, he was...

What if matching score is low

This singer, worth Rs 164 crore, quit using phone in 2015; know why

PM Modi 3.0: 27 OBCs, 10 SC, 5 ST in new Cabinet as BJP tries to strike caste balance

'We need to…': PM Modi interacts with would-be ministers ahead of swearing-in ceremony; watch video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement