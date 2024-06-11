Meet Miss India finalist who left modelling to crack UPSC in 1st try with self-study, but chose not to be IAS due to...

She shifted to Delhi where she completed her schooling from Sanskriti school in Chanakyapuri. She got an impressive 97.5 percent on the Class 12 board. Being a bright student, she did her graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.

One inspiring success story is of IFS officer Aishwarya Sheoran who hails from Rajasthan. Her father is Commanding Officer Ajay Kumar of 9th Telangana NCC Battalion in Karimnagar. It was the military background of her family that drove her to choose a career that benefits the nation.

During her graduation, she also got involved in modelling and participated in various beauty pageants. In 2016, she became a finalist in the Miss India pageant. Before this, in 2015 she was crowned Miss Delhi, and in 2014, she won the title of Miss Clean and Care Fresh Face.

In 2018, she got selected for IIM Indore but did not take admission.

She shifted to the glamourous world of modelling to becoming an IAS officer to serve people. With her unwavering hard work and determination, she got an impressive 93rd rank in the UPSC in her very first attempt, without taking coaching. She cracked it by just self-study for 10 months at home.

She became an IFS officer and is currently serving in department of Ministry of External Affairs in India.