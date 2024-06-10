Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses above-average temperature, mercury shoots up to...

Twitter
The weather office predicted mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions accompanied by gusty winds at speeds ranging from 25 to 35 km per hour during the day on Tuesday.

Varnika Srivastava

Jun 10, 2024

Narela was the hottest at 46.6 degrees Celsius followed by Najafgarh at 46.3 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 43.8 degrees Celsius and Palam at 44.1 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The relative humidity oscillated between 37 per cent and 20 per cent during the day.

The weather office predicted mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions accompanied by gusty winds at speeds ranging from 25 to 35 km per hour during the day on Tuesday. Delhi will be on 'orange' alert, it said. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 44 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively, the department said. 

The India Meteorological Department said on Monday that the northwest and east of India would face another bout of severe heat, with temperatures projected to rise by two to three degrees over the next five days.

(With inputs from PTI)
 

