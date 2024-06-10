Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet billionaire who studied engineering in Germany, then built Rs 131000 crore company in India, he is...

The Making of Blockchain Land: An Entrepreneur’s Journey

PM Modi Cabinet 3.0 portfolios allocated; Check full list of ministers here

Meet man, who travelled on train's floor, slept on road, became IPS officer, he is posted at...

Kalki 2898 AD trailer: Amitabh Bachchan fights with Prabhas to save Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan looks unrecognisable

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet billionaire who studied engineering in Germany, then built Rs 131000 crore company in India, he is...

The Making of Blockchain Land: An Entrepreneur’s Journey

Meet man, who travelled on train's floor, slept on road, became IPS officer, he is posted at...

Walking on a treadmill vs walking outdoors: Which is better?

Fatty liver: Swelling in these body parts indicate liver disease

Diabetes: Easy exercises to lower blood sugar, blood pressure instantly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Indian-Origin Man Yuvraj Goyal Shot Dead In Canada, 4 Suspect Arrested In ‘Targeted Killing’

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

After Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ayodhya voters, Mahabharat's Bhishma aka Mukesh Khanna taunts...

Meet actress, who left industry after getting fed up with glamour world, made comeback after years, is now TV superstar

This man taught kids Quran in madarsa, fought family to enter Bollywood, has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet billionaire who studied engineering in Germany, then built Rs 131000 crore company in India, he is...

According to Forbes, the man and his family have a real-time net worth of USD 8.3 billion (around Rs 69320 crore).

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 09:02 PM IST

Meet billionaire who studied engineering in Germany, then built Rs 131000 crore company in India, he is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many businessmen in India successfully expanded their family businesses. They went abroad for higher study and returned to join the family business. Many of them are now a billionaire. One such person is Vikram Lal, former CEO of Eicher Motors. Formerly called Eicher India, the company was founded by his father Mohan Lal. Eicher Motors has a market cap of Rs 131000 crore as of June 10. The company also makes the iconic Royal Enfield motorbikes.

According to Forbes, Vikram and his family have a real-time net worth of USD 8.3 billion (around Rs 69320 crore). Vikram, now 82, joined Eicher India in 1966. He pursued mechanical engineering at Technische Universität Darmstadt in Germany.

His father founded a tractor shop called Goodearth in 1948 and went on to partner with German firm Eicher to make tractors. The company eventually branched out into light commercial vehicles in 1986, and then into heavy vehicles. His son Siddhartha Lal is now CEO of Eicher Motors. His wife Anita founded Good Earth, a chain of luxury home and apparel stores, now run by his daughter Simran. Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's Volvo to make trucks and buses.

Besides the automotive industry, Vikram Lal is known for his philanthropic endeavours. He founded the Goodearth Education Foundation in 1996, advocating for children’s health and education.

READ | Mukesh Ambani led firm launches new app to take on PhonePe, Paytm

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Big B's heroine, who started career at 11, got married at 18, then became 70s' glamourous vamp, sex symbol

Former Trump defence official warns against Chinese surprise attack on Taiwan

Meet man, born in India, moved to Pakistan, made Rs 41753 crore empire, donated over Rs 6900000, he is...

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani to take big initiative before wedding with Radhika Merchant, will...

Viral video: Delhi metro turns into battleground as women engage in physical fight

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement