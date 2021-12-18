Sara Ali Khan drops adorable photos in black lehenga, says 'the more you shine, the more you're mine'- SEE

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan leaves no chance to mesmerise her fans with her beautiful pictures. The actress has a massive fan following on social media, therefore, she often shares her adorable pictures on the Internet.

Sara Ali Khan on Saturday took to Instagram and dropped three stunning pictures of herself with the caption, “The more you shine, the more you’re mine.” In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a black lehenga. As soon as she posted these pictures, her fans went crazy. One of her fans replied in the comment box, “This is amazing,” while another mentioned, “You always look pretty and cute.”

Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines ever since she entered the Indian film industry. The actress often greets her fans and media with a lot of respect and dignity, she is known for her down-to-earth nature.

Sara was earlier spotted at AP Dhillon’s concert with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and best friend Janhvi Kapoor. Despite having an injured arm, Janvhi, who was wearing a black bodycon dress, was seen grooving to AP Dhillon’s captivating music with Sara and her brother Ibrahim. Meanwhile, Sara opted for green shorts, and colour coordinated blazer over a white top. Ibrahim chose to wear denim, a blue shirt.