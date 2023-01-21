Sara Ali Khan celebrates Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary with NGO kids: 'I hope we’ve made you smile today'

Sara Ali Khan-Bal Asha Trust/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan made her acting debut in the Hindi film industry in 2018 with the romantic drama Kedarnath in which she shared screen space with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 34. Born on January 21, 1986, Sushant would have turned 37 today.

Sara celebrated Sushant's birth anniversary on Saturday with the kids from the Mumbai-based NGO Bal Asha Trust, which is a shelter for abandoned children and provides them with nutrition, health care, and education. The actress shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen cutting a cake with the children reciting 'Happy birthday Sushant'.

Sara, who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh, captioned her clip, "Happiest Birthday Sushant (red heart and cake emoji) I know what making other people smile meant to you. And while you’re watching over all of us, up there next to the rising new moon, I hope we’ve made you smile today too. Shine on. Jai Bholenath".

She even thanked the NGO and its executive director Sunil Arora in her post further as she added, "Thank you @sunilarora_ @balashatrust for making today so special. People like you make the world a better, safer, happier place. Keep spreading the joy that you do."

Abhishek Kapoor, who directed Kedarnath, also remembered the late actor as he shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Sushant on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Happy birthday Bhai (red heart emoji) Sab miss karte hain tujhe (Everyone misses you) #merahero #SushantSinghRajput @itsSSR".

Apart from Kedarnath, Sushant Singh Rajput gave memorable performances in films like the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, the coming-of-age drama Chhichhore, and the crime-drama Sonchiriya, and the highly underrated mystery thriller Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!.



