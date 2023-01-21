Rhea Chakraborty shares UNSEEN photos with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

Credit: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

On the 37th birth anniversary of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram and dropped unseen photos with him. She dropped two adorable photos with SSR and remembered him,

In the first photo, Sushant can be seen taking a selfie. Sharing the photos, Rhea dropped infinity emoji. Sussane Khan reacted to the post and wrote, “Love u Ray.. the strength of the universe is with you.” While one of the social media users wrote, “U stood by ur love even when the whole world was against u..love is.”

The second one said, “Rhea is the strongest.” The third person commented, “I’ll always remember him,he is very attractive actor’.” The fourth one said, “stay strong.”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta penned a note for him, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai. Always remain happy wherever you are(I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. #SushantMoon."

A few days ago, Cooper hospital employee claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. In an interview with TV9, Rupkumar Shah, the man who conducted actor's autopsy stated, “there is a massive difference between murder and suicide. After seeing the dead body, one immediately knows whether it is murder or suicide. Sushant had marks on his neck, it looked like murder. The body was punched and bore injury marks. A person who commits suicide is not punched to such an extent as Sushant was”.

He further mentioned, “Sushant was a great actor. He has acted in many films and if such a person commits suicide, we will handle his dead body properly. How can a person beaten on his hands and feet hang himself?”

After this, veteran actor Shekhar Suman took and demanded the reopening death case. He urged CBI ‘to take cognizance of his revelations immediately.’

Shekhar Suman tweeted, “In view of Roop Kumar Shah's sensational statement, regarding SSR's supposed suicide, we urge the CBI to take cognizance of his revelations immediately. It's a definite lead that would lead to unravelling of the conspiracy. SSR case needs a closure. And Justice.”