Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's incomplete love story features murders, jail and heartbreaks

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ajit Doval appointed as NSA for third time, PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

'Thought it was...': Mumbai doctor finds human finger in ice cream

Meet woman who was once sacked from job, she is now one of richest self-made women in US, her whopping net worth is…

BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Tamil actor Pradeep K Vijayan found dead with head injury at Chennai home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who was once sacked from job, she is now one of richest self-made women in US, her whopping net worth is…

Tamil actor Pradeep K Vijayan found dead with head injury at Chennai home

BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Wedding pics of IAS Tina Dabi's sister IAS Ria Dabi

Countries with zero Hindu population

Vitamin B12 deficiency: Foods that you must avoid to prevent, cure this deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Meet actress who was to be next superstar, was slapped by Rekha on set, then quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Meet Army officer's daughter who worked with many superstars, suddenly quit acting for love, moved to US, but..

Hamare Baarah release halted by Supreme Court after Islamophobia charges, judges call trailer 'offensive'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's incomplete love story features murders, jail and heartbreaks

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum is an epic musical romantic drama spanning over 23 years, set between 2000 and 2024.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 04:50 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's incomplete love story features murders, jail and heartbreaks
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On Thursday, the makers of Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha released the trailer of the film. It features a complex and incomplete love story that left fans emotional. The

The trailer begins with a scene of Krishna (Ajay) and Basu (Tabu) deeply in love, admiring a sunset. Jumping to the present, Krishna is now in prison, facing murder charges. The twist unfolds when Krishna is eventually released and reunites with Basu. He tells her, "I have at least five answers to each of your questions." Basu responds with, "Did you ever remember me?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

It also introduces Jimmy Sheirgill, who plays Tabu's husband. He meets Krishna and sarcastically remarks, "So you are Krishna, I've heard a lot about you." The makers unveiled the trailer at an event in Mumbai, attended by the film’s cast and composer MM Keeravani. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is written and directed by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.

The film will be released on July 5. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is an epic musical romantic drama spanning over 23 years, set between 2000 and 2024. The musical romantic drama also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Sayaji Shinde.

The promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release. The original soundtrack of the film has been created by the Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem.

The lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir. NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, started own business with Rs 1 lakh which is now worth...

Bulldozer driver vandalises toll plaza in UP after being asked to pay fee, watch viral video here

A Crumbling Axis? Syria-Iran Alliance Strained Amid Greater Israeli Strikes

Top 5 latest earbuds under Rs 1500, only on Amazon

Sanjana Sanghi opens up on privileged visit to UN headquarters, wanting to 'amplify Indian voice' globally | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement