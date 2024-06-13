Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's incomplete love story features murders, jail and heartbreaks

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum is an epic musical romantic drama spanning over 23 years, set between 2000 and 2024.

On Thursday, the makers of Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha released the trailer of the film. It features a complex and incomplete love story that left fans emotional. The

The trailer begins with a scene of Krishna (Ajay) and Basu (Tabu) deeply in love, admiring a sunset. Jumping to the present, Krishna is now in prison, facing murder charges. The twist unfolds when Krishna is eventually released and reunites with Basu. He tells her, "I have at least five answers to each of your questions." Basu responds with, "Did you ever remember me?"

It also introduces Jimmy Sheirgill, who plays Tabu's husband. He meets Krishna and sarcastically remarks, "So you are Krishna, I've heard a lot about you." The makers unveiled the trailer at an event in Mumbai, attended by the film’s cast and composer MM Keeravani. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is written and directed by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey.

The film will be released on July 5. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is an epic musical romantic drama spanning over 23 years, set between 2000 and 2024. The musical romantic drama also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Sayaji Shinde.

The promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release. The original soundtrack of the film has been created by the Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem.

The lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir. NH Studioz presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir & Shital Bhatia. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

