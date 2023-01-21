Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister remembers late actor on his birth anniversary, says 'you must be hanging with Shiv ji'

It's Sushant Singh Rajput's 37th birth anniversary, and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered his late brother with a heartfelt post. Dropping an unseen photo of SSR with her nephews and niece, Shweta wished the late actor his special day. 

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 08:11 AM IST

On her Twitter, Shweta shared the photo, and wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai. Always remain happy wherever you are(I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. #SushantMoon." 

Here's the photo

As soon as Shweta shared the photo, several netizens and fans of the actor had a bittersweet feelings towards the post. A user wrote, "Indeed he is unique! Ur brother is so pure dt he has changed my entire life for betterment. He is not physically here & it makes me emotional but it gives me d power to fight 4 d right every single second. Thank you for existing Sushant & Shweta Di." Another user wrote, "I Wish You A Very Very Happy Birthday to SUSHANT. Lord Mahakaal always Blessings to you. Jay Shiv Sambhu." 

Yesterday, Priyanka Singh dropped a photo from her wedding in which, the late actor was standing beside the newly-wedded duo Priyanka and Siddharth Tanwar. The photo date back to 2012, and Priyanka shared the photo as she completed 11 years of marriage with Tanwar. 

On her Twitter, Priyanka shared the photo with a heartfelt note, "This date 11 years back you graced Sid’s n mine Union. Always beside us… still feel You that much around even today, each day, my Eternal Sunshine Sushant but our Trident as you called us, is broken!" 

Here's the photo

For the unversed, SSR was found dead in his house on June 14, 2020.  

