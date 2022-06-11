Samrat Prithviraj: Shows of Akshay Kumar's film cancelled due to empty theaters

Credit: File photo

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s film Samrat Prithviraj has only earned Rs 55 crores at the box office, which has turned out to be a commercial disaster. According to the media reports, the shows have been cancelled as due to zero occupancy.

Reportedly, the film’s budget was around Rs 200 crore, but it failed to collect even 100 crores. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter and wrote, “#SamratPrithviraj is rejected... The heavy budget on one hand and the poor outcome on the other, has sent shock waves within the industry... Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr, Wed 3.60 cr, Thu 2.80 cr. Total: Rs 55.05 cr. #India biz (sic).”

Earlier, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, director of the film, says, "We have always felt that a film like Samrat Prithviraj will make every Indian proud and I’m hopeful that this strong weekend will propel more and more people to come to the theatres and witness the life of India’s glorious historical hero Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on the big screen! We tried to create a visual spectacle befitting the heroics of the mighty king and I’m happy with how the start of the film has been at the box office."

Samrat Prithviraj’s courage and leadership have inspired generations through folklore. Akshay Kumar plays the mighty warrior king and the gorgeous Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita in this highly appreciated historical that has been made at a budget of Rs 175 crore.

The film was released worldwide on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.